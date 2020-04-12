State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 8,417 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $140.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.