State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Wingstop worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wingstop from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Wingstop from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $99.77 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.83.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

