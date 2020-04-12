Stealth (XST) Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $183.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003947 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00001163 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001177 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00044831 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,368,373 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

