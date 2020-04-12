Steem Dollars 1-Day Volume Tops $13,942.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00014475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Upbit and GOPAX. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $5.68 million and $13,942.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,706.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.03380726 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002202 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00760795 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002543 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,854,130 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

