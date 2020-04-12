Steem Dollars One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,984.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $5.81 million and $7,984.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00014319 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,911.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $234.27 or 0.03389542 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002262 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00760840 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,871,477 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, GOPAX, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

