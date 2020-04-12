Stellar Market Capitalization Reaches $1.03 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, RippleFox, Poloniex and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $457.21 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.02795832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,886 coins and its circulating supply is 20,306,069,484 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinEgg, Kryptono, CryptoMarket, Ovis, Bitbns, OKEx, Koinex, Indodax, Poloniex, Huobi, Liquid, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMart, ABCC, BCEX, Cryptomate, Stronghold, Gate.io, GOPAX, Exrates, Kucoin, RippleFox, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Kraken, Vebitcoin, Koineks, Exmo, Bittrex, C2CX, CEX.IO, Bitfinex, Upbit, Kuna, Stellarport, Sistemkoin and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

