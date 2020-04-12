Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $96.73 on Friday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average is $96.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other news, VP David Kabbes bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Stepan by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

