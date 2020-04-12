STRAKS (STAK) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $18,551.28 and approximately $5.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,092.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.02305640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.48 or 0.03404932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00609010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00772714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00076345 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024616 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00531101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

