STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

SSKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.40% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSKN opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.82. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

