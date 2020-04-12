Stratis Price Reaches $0.28 (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $27.55 million and $412,277.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, Cryptomate and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007688 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001144 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000492 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,756,714 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bithumb, Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Binance, Trade By Trade, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinrail and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.