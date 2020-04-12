Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Hits $0.0397 on Major Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DragonEX, Radar Relay and Coinone. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $26.91 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.82 or 0.02778093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00206364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Binance, Coinone, DragonEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

