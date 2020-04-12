StrongHands Hits Market Capitalization of $275,823.83 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $275,823.83 and $42.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,799,915,961 coins and its circulating supply is 16,386,721,607 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, STEX, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

