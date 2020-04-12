SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oddo Securities raised shares of SUEZ/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get SUEZ/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZEVY opened at $5.36 on Friday. SUEZ/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

About SUEZ/ADR

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SUEZ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUEZ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.