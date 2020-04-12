Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.31% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,444,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 544,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Daniel M. Dupree acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dupree acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Insiders purchased 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $665,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $365.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.69 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. National Securities downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

