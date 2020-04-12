Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 1,502 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

NYSE:UNP opened at $148.73 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

