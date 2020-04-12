Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 2,208 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,522,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,207,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,165,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,400.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 769,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 718,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 128,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $149.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $115.36 and a twelve month high of $200.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.56 and a 200 day moving average of $179.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

