Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,741,000 after buying an additional 3,576,145 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,082,000 after buying an additional 3,010,089 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,495,000 after buying an additional 3,001,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,905,000 after buying an additional 2,159,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after buying an additional 1,818,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $26.86 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

