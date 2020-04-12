Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter.

IJK opened at $194.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.51. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $145.46 and a twelve month high of $248.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

