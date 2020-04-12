Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

ITA opened at $155.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.82 and a 200-day moving average of $213.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7873 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

