Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $2.65 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 203,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 86,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.