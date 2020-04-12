Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $370.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.22.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

