Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,565 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $804,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,377 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,569 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,874 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,707,000 after acquiring an additional 897,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

In other news, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Insiders have purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

