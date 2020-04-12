Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

SCHG stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $102.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

