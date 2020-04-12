Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 4,011 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS EFV opened at $37.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.