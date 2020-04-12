Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.27.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $262.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.84. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.