Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,781 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in International Paper by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 187,551 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

