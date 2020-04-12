Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 18,088 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

