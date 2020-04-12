Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 19,966 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,966 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 33,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $1,945,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,376. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

