Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 3,852 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.79.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.