SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several research firms recently commented on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $42,095.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,917.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S.A. Total acquired 676,600 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $6,231,486.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,561,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,653,958 and have sold 59,577 shares valued at $535,321. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 157.25 and a beta of 2.00. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

