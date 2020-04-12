Super Zero Price Reaches $0.0719 on Major Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Super Zero has a market cap of $18.42 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Super Zero has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003938 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00068069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00379370 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009381 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012588 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Super Zero

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 645,547,071 coins and its circulating supply is 256,075,593 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

