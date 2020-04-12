Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $4,769,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $2,764,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 208.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 343,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPN opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. Superior Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.33.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by $2.18. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 83.23% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $336.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

