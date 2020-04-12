SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ SRDX traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $34.63. 71,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. SurModics has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $470.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 0.99.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SurModics will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SurModics by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SurModics during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

