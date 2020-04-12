Swarm City Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 251.9% higher against the dollar. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $200,009.45 and $52.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.02809685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207147 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City’s launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

