SwftCoin Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $14.76 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.74 or 0.04369030 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00066256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037017 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014209 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009201 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003339 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

