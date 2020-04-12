Swipe (SXP) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. Swipe has a total market cap of $42.08 million and $6.82 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00009765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.83 or 0.02777854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00208559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

