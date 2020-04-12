Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYRS. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $138,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110,929 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 267,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.21. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a negative net margin of 3,806.16%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.