Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.51 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $11.51 million and $233,686.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Sistemkoin and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00607861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008187 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 324.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 583,621,455 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

