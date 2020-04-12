T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.16. 1,772,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,713. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.33. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 106,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

