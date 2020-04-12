T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,425 shares of company stock valued at $73,256. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 23.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

