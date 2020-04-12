TaaS Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One TaaS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005974 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $3.28 million and $174.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.93 or 0.02762497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00206125 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000186 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

