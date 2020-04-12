Tael (WABI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.07 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Tael has a total market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00001056 BTC on exchanges including $34.91, $62.56, $4.92 and $6.32. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.41 or 0.04304645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00065862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037006 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014297 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009255 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003348 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.11, $10.00, $4.92, $62.56, $119.16, $34.91, $45.75, $13.96, $5.22, $7.20, $6.32 and $24.72. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

