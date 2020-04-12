TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have made estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $1.00. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $5.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $119.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

