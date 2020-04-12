Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,970.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $542,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,225.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,295 shares of company stock worth $7,881,146 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -141.37 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

