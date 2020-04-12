Tap Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Tap has a total market cap of $52.15 million and approximately $63,790.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001423 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tap has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.04682557 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00065895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036943 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

