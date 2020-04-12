Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,641,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

