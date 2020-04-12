TCASH Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. TCASH has a market cap of $249,111.94 and $192,380.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TCASH has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One TCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000298 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TCASH Profile

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

