TEAM (TokenStars) Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $122,649.46 and $5,011.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,886,479 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

