Telcoin (TEL) Market Cap Tops $5.18 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Telcoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Telcoin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. Telcoin has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $14,842.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.60 or 0.04551279 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00065991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00037056 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014438 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009431 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

TEL is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

