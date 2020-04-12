TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in TELUS by 7.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,527,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,512,000 after purchasing an additional 557,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in TELUS by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 52,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TU opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TELUS has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.